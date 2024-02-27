Terror-Criminal Nexus: NIA Raids 16 Locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, Six Detained
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2024 02:59 PM2024-02-27T14:59:56+5:302024-02-27T15:00:28+5:30
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained six individuals on Tuesday as it conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab and Rajasthan to dismantle the terror-criminal nexus within the country, according to an official statement.
Search operations are currently underway at 14 sites in Punjab and two in Rajasthan as part of an ongoing investigation into a case concerning the terrorist-criminal connection, as confirmed by a federal agency official.
The official stated that six individuals are under scrutiny for their suspected involvement in terrorist activities.