Terror-Criminal Nexus: NIA Raids 16 Locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, Six Detained

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained six individuals on Tuesday as it conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab and Rajasthan to dismantle the terror-criminal nexus within the country, according to an official statement.

