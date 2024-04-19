Terror funding case: Spl court in Srinagar takes cognisance of ED's chargesheet against 9 accused

New Delhi, April 19 A special court in Srinagar has taken cognisance of the chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed against nine persons for their alleged involvement in terror financing, and for being hand-in-glove with Pakistan-based handlers, an official said on Friday.

It was alleged that the accused individuals and 'Al-Jabar Trust' were collecting money from the students in Jammu and Kashmir to arrange their admission into MBBS courses in Pakistani institutes. However, the money was allegedly being used for terrorist activities in India.

The chargesheet, in connection with the case, was filed against Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah, Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Mir and Syed Khalid Geelani a.k.a. Khalid Andrabi.

The court has also issued a notice to all accused except Qazi Yasir, Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Manzoor Ahmad Shah.

The probe agency had initiated the investigation on the basis of a chargesheet filed by Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the matter.

"ED investigation revealed that the accused persons were hand-in-glove with some educational consultancies for arranging admissions of Jammu and Kashmir residents into MBBS courses in various colleges of Pakistan by taking hefty money of Rs 10-15 lakh per student," it said in a statement.

The probe further revealed that the money was being received by the accused persons from the students/ parents of students in their personal accounts and in the bank accounts of Al-Jabar Trust, which was the front entity for receiving the funds from the students/parents in the guise of donations.

"It was further revealed that the amount received at Al-Jabar Trust was ultimately used for the purpose of providing terrorist activities in India such as distribution of money to stone-pelters, terrorists, etc., in Jammu and Kashmir on the instructions of Pakistani handlers," it said.

The agency said that the accused, Mohammad Abdullah Shah, had sold the property of Manzoor Ahmad Shah, currently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and used the sale proceeds for terrorist activities, stone-pelting, etc.

Earlier in this case, the ED had attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5 crore (approximately), and also arrested Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Mohammad Abdullah Shah, Fatima Shah and Sabzaar Ahmad Sheikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor