Terror module busted in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, June 6 A terror module, being run by LeT terrorist Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib from Pakistan, was recently busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, police said on Monday.

"It is evident that Khobaib is making desperate attempt to revive militancy in Chenab region and attempts are made to allure and trap local youth in the net of militancy to run terror modules for carrying out attacks in Jammu province," a police official said.

Police also said on Monday that on the basis of specific input, generated by Doda police, on June 6, a cordon and search operation was launched by the local police, troops of 10 RR, and CRPF troopers in Kastigarh area of Doda.

"During search, the operation party recovered explosive material (IED device), along with a mobile phone and other incriminating material from the house of suspect, namely Irshad Ahmed S/o Mohd Yousuf R/o Dhandal, Kastigarh," police said.

Police have registered an FIR and Ahmed has been arrested.

"Investigation of the case is going on and more arrests/recoveries are expected in the case," police said.

