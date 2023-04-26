Terrorist associate held in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, April 26 The J&K police along with the army have arrested a terrorist associate of the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Sopore and recovered incriminating materials and one hand-grenade from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

"Acting on specific information, a chek-post was set up by the police and the army at Hygam near the railway crossing bridge under the jurisdiction of Tarzoo police station. During searches, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party," the police said in a statement.

During search, incriminating materials and one hand-grenade were recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Wagoob Hygam.

