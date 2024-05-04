Terrorist Attack in J&K's Poonch: 5 Air Force Personnel Injured in Ambush
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2024 07:51 PM2024-05-04T19:51:04+5:302024-05-04T20:05:47+5:30
Four Indian Airforce personnel were injured Friday in Jammu and Kashmir after their vehicles came under fire from suspected militants in the Poonch district, NDTV reported citing sources.
This marks the first major attack on security forces in the region this year. Last year, the area witnessed a series of attacks on the Indian Army. There were no reports of fatalities in the latest incident. The injured personnel were evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.
