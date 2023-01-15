Terrorist infrastructure intact on other side of border: Army Chief

Bengaluru, Jan 15 Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Sunday expressed concerns over the terrorist infrastructure being intact on the other side of the border.

In his address on the occasion of the Army Day Parade, being held in Bengaluru for the first time, he stated that the ceasefire is intact in the western frontier and there has been a reduction in the number of ceasefire violations.

"However, proxy terrorist outfits to gain visibility are indulging in a new tactic of targeted killings," he underlined.

"In Jammu and Punjab's International Border Sector through drones drugs and weapons are being supplied. Necessary actions have been initiated through counter drone jammers and spoofers," he said.

"There is reform and changes in the directions of betterment in the interior regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmiri common man has refuted violence and is becoming an integral part of the government plans and programmes," he said.

He further stated that the Indian Army would continue its efforts to empower women in the force.

"Important decisions are being taken in this regard. Opening of feeder institutions for students, permanent commission and deployment as well as promotional avenues for them are seriously being considered," he said.

