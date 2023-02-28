Terrorist who killed Sanjay Sharma neutralised in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Feb 28 Terrorist responsible for the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Hindu, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, has been neutralised in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Padgampura area in Pulwama, officials said on Tuesday.

One army soldier has also been killed in action in the gunfight.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of Pulwama (A category).

"He initially worked for HM terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. Killer of late Sanjay Sharma neutralised," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The fight had started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

