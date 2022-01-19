Terrorists fire upon CRPF bunker in J-K's Anantnag, no injuries reported
By ANI | Published: January 19, 2022 06:07 PM2022-01-19T18:07:29+5:302022-01-19T18:15:08+5:30
Terrorists fired upon a bunker of 40 battalion CRPF near KP road in Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.
However, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor