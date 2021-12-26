Terrorists hurl grenade towards police post in J-K's Pulwama
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 03:53 PM2021-12-26T15:53:28+5:302021-12-26T16:00:07+5:30
Terrorists hurled a grenade towards a police post near the Post Office in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor