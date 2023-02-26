Terrorists kill Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists in Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Sharma, son of Kashinath Sharma, and was a bank security guard by profession, the officer added.

Security has been tightened and the entire area has been cordoned off to arrest the attackers.

The Kashmir police said that the terrorists opened fire on Sanjay Sharma, a member of Kashmiri Pandit community, while he was on his way to a local market in Achan.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, with the help of locals, for treatment, where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

There was an armed guard in his village, and further details of the incident are awaited, Kashmir police said.

Earlier four days ago, terrorists opened fire and injured a man, Asif Ganai, outside a mosque in the Anantnag district. The injured survived the injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir police had recently arrested three militant associates of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen group in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, a week ago.

Kashmir police had said that the operation was commenced after receiving a tip-off on militants carrying illegal arms and ammunition. Following the input, the Kulgam police team launched a hunt near Daderkoot Alamganj to arrest them.

The police confiscated a pistol, two pistol magazines, and 13 live pistol rounds from the possession of the accused. The police said that all the accused were detained and the investigation revealed that they indulged in terror crimes and even provided support to terrorist organisations.

( With inputs from ANI )

