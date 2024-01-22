The BJP Is Scared of the People of Assam, Rahul Gandhi’s Response To Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Indian National Congress, was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Sunday during the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam. The attack occurred in the town of Sonitpur, according to Congress leaders. Gandhi was addressing a crowd of supporters when a group of BJP supporters, carrying flags and shouting slogans, approached his bus. Gandhi got out of the bus to confront them, but his security guards quickly intervened and took him back to the bus.

Gandhi later said that the BJP supporters were "scared" of his message of unity and justice. "They know that we are going to win," he said. "That's why they are trying to stop us." This is the second attack on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 48 hours. On Saturday, BJP supporters attacked a Congress campaign van in the town of Dhubri, injuring several people.

Gandhi also accused the BJP-led government in Assam of trying to intimidate people from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that the government has been denying permission for rallies and other events along the route of the yatra. "The BJP is scared of the people of Assam," Gandhi said. "That's why they are trying to suppress their voices."