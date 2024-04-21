“The Guarantee Schemes Will Not Be Stopped for Any Reason”: CM Siddaramaiah

Guarantee schemes are empowering the poor. The BJP and JDS parties are shocked to see this. CM Siddaramaiah expressed his anger that they are criticizing him as much as he can. The BJP-JDS parties are spreading slander that the guarantee schemes will not last for long, which is not correct. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the guarantee schemes will not be stopped for any reason. Speaking at the party joining program held by various leaders at the Congress office today in Bengaluru, he said that the guarantee schemes have given financial strength to the poor. The BJP-JDS are criticizing the guarantees. He said that the guarantee schemes will not stop and continue. In the past, BJP JDS leaders had said that the treasury was empty due to guarantee schemes. We have given grants for guarantee projects next year as well. BJP JD(S) is doing the job of diverting from emotional issues.

Former Minister and BJP MLA Malikayya Guttedar and former BJP MLA Sharada Mohan Shetty today joined the Congress. The CM said that Guttedar joining Congress is a good decision. He said that his influence is not only in Kalaburagi, but throughout the state. With the addition of BJP MLAs like Sharada Mohanshetty and Malikayya Guttedar, our constituency strength has increased in Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi parts. He said that the victory of the Congress candidates is certain. The two MLAs today left BJP and joined Congress at the event held today at the KPCC office in Bengaluru. Guttedar joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. On this occasion, Ministers Priyan Kharge, and K.N. Rajanna were present. Guttedar was given the Congress party flag and joined the party. Sharada Mohan Shetty joined in.

Speaking about joining the Congress party, former Minister Guttedar said that earlier I was in the Congress, so I went to another party. Now I have joined Congress again. Priyank Kharge said that Guttedar joining the party seems to have added strength to the Congress. BJP is not only breaking society but also families. The party workers are saying that because of the struggle, those who came are not getting justice in BJP. Speaking at the KPCC office, the CM said, “We are not like the BJP. We will act according to our word. We have earmarked Rs 52 thousand crores in the budget for the implementation of guarantee schemes. The schemes will be implemented throughout the period. Our party will return to power in the 2028 assembly elections as well. He said that BJP has not fulfilled any of the promises made in 2018 assembly elections, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Modi government, which has ruled for 10 years at the Centre, and has not helped the poor. The BJP government has betrayed the people of Karnataka on many issues including tax distribution. Thus, people are widely supporting Congress. The Chief Minister said that everything was unfair from the Center in the distribution of taxes and release of drought relief. In this Lok Sabha election, our Congress is getting more response than expected. He expressed confidence that he will win more than 20 seats in the Lok Sabha.



