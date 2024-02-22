The Indrani Mukerjea Story - Buried Truth: Bombay HC Orders Netflix To Screen Docu-Series For CBI, Will Not Go on Air Tonight

February 22, 2024

The Netflix documentary series about Indrani Mukerjea titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story - Buried Truth' will not go on ...

The Netflix documentary series about Indrani Mukerjea titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story - Buried Truth' will not go on air tonight without the review of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bombay High Court. The release of the Netflix documentary series has been put on hold, at least for now, following a request by the CBI for its review by the Court. 

The court responded to objections raised by the central agency and directed Netflix to hold a special screening for CBI officers before proceeding with the release. The court has scheduled a hearing for the application on February 29, 2024. In response to the application, Netflix has agreed to delay the release of the series until the court issues its ruling. 

The CBI argued that the documentary, featuring interviews with Indrani Mukerjea and others involved in the ongoing Sheena Bora murder case, could potentially prejudice the investigation and influence the trial's outcome.

On February 18, the CBI moved a special court in Mumbai to halt the airing of the Netflix documentary series. In its application filed through public prosecutor C J Nandode, the CBI requested the court "to issue directions to the accused and other concerned parties to stay/stop the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform until the conclusion of the ongoing trial," reported news agency PTI.

Tags :Indrani MukerjeaBombay High Court