'The Kerala Story' should not be granted permission for screening: Kerala LoP VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 28 : Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan on Friday said that the film 'The Kerala Story' should not be granted permission for screening.

"The film 'The Kerala Story' which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be granted permission for screening. The trailer clearly shows what the film intends to say", Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

He also alleged that the film is part of an attempt to implement Sangh Parivar's agenda and create a social divide by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups.

"This is not an issue of freedom of expression but part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda to create a divide in the society by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups", he said.

The Lop further said, "The public has already heard what the film's director Sudipto Sen has told the media about the film's content. It is clear that the film is trying to insult and defame Kerala globally. This is part of the agenda to grow the seeds of sectarism which Modi has sown for political gain. Kerala will unite and fight against this deliberate move to create religious rivalry and enmity. That is the history of this state."

In conclusion, he said that the extremely dangerous move to divide people on the basis of religion must be cut from the base. "The Sangh Parivar will never understand the meng of the word humty. Do not think that Kerala can be divided by spreading the poison of communalism", he added.

