Theft at temple in Delhi's Vasant Kunj; police launch probe

New Delhi [India], May 6 : A crown atop the god's idol in a temple was stolen in the early hours of Saturday in the Vasant Kunj area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The incident which occurred at a temple situated at the roadside was captured in the CCTV in which the thieves could be seen coming in a car.

The thieves, who have been absconding since the incident, also stole money and other valuables including the items used for offering prayers, the police said.

In the CCTV footage, they were seen breaking the locks of the temple.

"They also stole about 10 kg of desi ghee and the money kept by the priest inside the temple," the police said.

According to sources, the incident of theft has occurred previously after which a CCTV camera was installed at the location to prevent the incident from taking place again.

The police are making efforts to nab the thieves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor