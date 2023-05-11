There will be no impact of cyclone Mocha on Odisha coast: IMD

Bhubaneswar, May 11 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that cyclone Mocha over the Bay of Bengal will not have any impact on Odisha coast. However, the conditions will be very rough in the deep sea.

The IMD said a deep depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning which moved northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region.

Then, the system would continue to move north-northwestwards. It will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday mid-night over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards and weaken slightly from May 13 and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph.

As per the forecast made till now, there will be no impact of the cyclone on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. The Met department has not issued any kind of warning for Odisha regarding wind speed or rainfall, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor