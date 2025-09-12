'THINQ 2025': 35,470 teams to compete in Navy national quiz; final on Nov 14

New Delhi, Sep 12 As many as 35,470 teams have registered for the Indian Navy’s national-level quiz competition, 'THINQ 2025', whose winner will be decided on November 14, a Defence Ministry official said on Friday.

Both the semi-finals and finals of the quiz will be conducted at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, on November 13 and 14, the official said in a statement.

Targeted at students from Classes 10 to 12, the quiz is designed to challenge young minds intellectually while offering a unique insight into the life, traditions, and core values of the Indian Navy.

The journey of this quiz competition commenced with the registration process on June 10. This impressive turnout highlights keen interest and excitement amongst the students and educational institutions across the country, to be a part of this prestigious event, said the statement.

The elimination rounds are currently underway, in which schools will compete to secure a place in the semifinals. After completion of the elimination rounds, the 16 best-performing teams will advance to the semifinal and final stages.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with students at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Navy Children School (NCS), Delhi and urged them to uphold a strong sense of national pride in all their endeavours.

Addressing the students, the Defence Minister encouraged them to dream with purpose and pursue their goals with sincerity.

He exhorted them to stay humble yet strong and fulfil their duties in whichever capacity with honesty and respect.

Emphasising character development of children in their formative years, the Defence Minister lauded the role of NCS in shaping the character and aspirations of students through discipline, service, and patriotism.

He acknowledged the vital role schools under the Ministry of Defence play in nation-building, emphasising that these institutions are not just centres of learning, but platforms that imbue the next generation with values of leadership, integrity, and responsibility.

During the event, the Defence Ministry was given a brief overview of the NCS’s vision and achievements, with the students sharing their experiences of how the school is playing a central role in their holistic development.

The students also presented handcrafted tokens of respect to the Raksha Mantri, along with a Coffee Table Book and Crest.

