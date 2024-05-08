Third terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, May 8 A third terrorist was killed in J&K's Kulgam district in a fresh gunfight at the encounter site on Wednesday, security force officials said.

Officials said that fresh firing had started in the evening in the Redwani area of Kulgam where the encounter had taken place on Tuesday.

"Security forces moved in quickly to neutralise the third terrorist who resorted to firing. All routes leading to and from the encounter site were sealed to ensure that the lone surviving terrorist did not escape. After engaging him in sustained gunfire, the security forces killed the third terrorist. His exact identity is being ascertained," an official said.

Security forces had killed top The Resistance Front commander, Basit Dar and another terrorist at this encounter site in Redwani on Tuesday.

Dar carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head because of his involvement in various terrorist incidents and the killing of civilians in south Kashmir areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor