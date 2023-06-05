Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam: Odisha train accident due to scepter was given to wrongdoers? Here's the exact truth

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.

It is destined for disaster. It is not auspicious for accidental deaths to occur in a realm where the rulers have handed over the sceptre. It may even be a seti for God's sake that the scepter has been handed over to the wrong people, Thiruvavaduthurai Adinam said in a news card circulating on social media. The Abbot of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said that this may be a message from God that the scepter has been handed over to the wrong people. A webcard was published in the name of a popular private television and went viral on social media.

Following this, Adeena General Manager Rajendran filed a complaint in person to Mayiladuthurai District Police Superintendent Nisha that this false news is being spread to bring disrepute to Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, false news has been published to cause religious conflict, and action should be taken against the anti-social elements who are spreading false news. After receiving the petition, Superintendent of Police Additional Superintendent of Police Venugopal ordered an investigation, the Additional Superintendent of Police is conducting an investigation.

