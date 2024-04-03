This BJP candidate from Jhalawar LS seat has fleet of luxury cars

Jaipur, April 3 Dushyant Singh, the BJP candidate from Jhalawar Lok Sabha seat and son of Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, owns a fleet of luxury vehicles including Mercedes, while his family owns six Rolls Royce cars.

In the details of assets submitted with his nomination papers filed on Tuesday, BJP MP Dushyant Singh declared that he has five luxury automobiles and his family owns six Rolls Royce cars.

A member of the erstwhile royal family, Dushyant Singh also has two antique guns and his family assets include the City Palace, Dholpur.

Dushyant Singh has been a four-time MP from the Jhalawar Lok Sabha seat from 2004 to 2019.

If he wins the Lok Sabha election from his stronghold this time, too, he will be the Jhalawar MP for the fifth time in a row and will equal his mother’s record.

However, Vasundhara Raje served less time as an MP in her fifth term as she contested Assembly elections in between.

Elections will be held for the Jhalawar Lok Sabha seat in the second phase on April 26.

According to the affidavit submitted by Dushyant Singh, there has been an increase of about Rs 1.5 crore in his movable and immovable properties in the last five years.

In the affidavit given at the time of Lok Sabha elections in 2019, his total assets were Rs 16.70 crore, which has now increased to Rs 18.20 crore.

Dushyant Singh and his wife Niharika Raje have gold and silver jewellery worth crores of rupees. Dushyant has Rs 49,500 cash in hand while his wife has Rs 46,800. He has movable assets worth over Rs 4 crore, while his wife Niharika has movable assets of over Rs 6 crore.

Dushyant Singh has land and other assets worth Rs 6.77 crore. There is no case registered against him, says the affidavit.

Dushyant Singh gave details of his accounts where he declared that he shared a joint account with his mother and he has taken a loan of Rs 3.15 crore from his wife.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor