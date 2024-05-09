‘This Is an Absolute Lie’: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Modi Over Babri Lock Remark

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebutted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement alleging that her party will put a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya if it is voted to power, saying court judgements will be honoured.

"This is an absolute lie ('yeh ekdum jhooth hai'). The Congress party had said a number of times that it will honour the judgement of the court. We have done this (in the past), and will do so in the future," she told reporters here.

During a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire for the BJP-led NDA to secure 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, aiming to prevent the reinstatement of Article 370 in Kashmir by the Congress and to thwart any potential obstruction to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which he referred to as putting a "Babri lock" on the site.

Responding to Prime Minister Modi's remarks regarding Adani and Ambani, she remarked that Modi's mention of their names was prompted by necessity. She pointed out that Rahul Gandhi routinely references Adani and Ambani in his speeches on a daily basis.