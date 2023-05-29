"This is shocking": NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Shahabad murder case

New Delhi [India], May 29 : National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday described the murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area as a shocking incident and said that the judiciary should take this matter to a fast-track court and announce the verdict as soon as possible.

While talking to ANI, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "It is very shocking news and a very painful incident. I saw the video. No one who was near the incident spot came to her rescue. After 20 hours the accused was caught."

She further stated that even an uneducated person can never be so cruel and commit such a crime.

"Even an uneducated person can never be so cruel that he ends up killing someone like this. It does not depend on the level of education one has obtained, it depends on how one is raised by the family, the societal norms, how his thought process was developed. We should look at these factors," she said.

Earlier today Sahil, the accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a man in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the police said.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

According to the CCTV visuals which had surfaced, the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and later stoning her to death. Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervenes in the matter.

In this regard, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest. The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by Member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter.

