'Those behind conspiracy will be brought to justice': PM Modi after meeting Delhi blast survivors

New Delhi, Nov 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited LNJP Hospital in Delhi, where he met the Red Fort blast survivors, and said that those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice."

PM Modi arrived in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his two-day visit to Bhutan. After landing, he went straight to LNJP Hospital, where he met and interacted with the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

The Prime Minister was also briefed by doctors and senior officials about the condition of the patients and the ongoing treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his remarks at Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu, assured action against the conspirators behind the deadly car blast in Delhi. He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and assured that those behind the blast "will not be spared".

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night...Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he had said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formed a special team of 10 officers to investigate the blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station.

The 10-member special team will be led by NIA ADG Vijay Sakhare and will include an IG, two DIGs, three SPs, and the rest DSP-level officers, sources said.

The blast occurred on the evening of November 10 when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

More than 1,000 CCTV footage clips are being scanned by investigative agencies, which suspect that the car explosion could have been a suicide attack aimed at causing maximum damage, Delhi Police sources said.

High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

