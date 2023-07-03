"Those who were corrupt are now ministers": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Monday said that people know that those who were corrupt are now ministers after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra in a surprise and dramatic political move.

"...Three days back PM Modi said that NCP did a scam of Rs 75,000 crores and then the next day NCP leaders are with the Shinde-BJP cabinet...people know it that those who were corrupt are now ministers...we want answers for these questions from BJP...", Arvind Sawant said.

Hitting out at the BJP for recent development in the politics of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the politicians who were once under the continuous target of BJP have now become free from all the charges of corruption after joining them and have received prominent posts.

"Be it Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra or any other states, the politicians, who were once the constant target of BJP, become stain-free by getting washed in a washing machine after joining BJP. Now no action will be taken against them. Someone becomes Chief Minister, national vice-president or minister. The democracy is being strangulated through a central agency," alleged CM Baghel while speaking about the political situation unfolding in Maharashtra.

A few days back, a raid was held at the address of the NCP leader and after he left the party, he got a berth in the cabinet, took the oath and his sin also faded away, Baghel said.

On Sunday, referring to Ajit Pawar who faced accusations related to the alleged irrigation scam, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also took a dig at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "It is clear that all the charges have been cleared".

"Two days ago the PM had said about NCP... He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaints and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken the oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him," Pawar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor