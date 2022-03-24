Thousands of birds rescued from illegal traders near Jama Masjid

New Delhi, March 24 Thousands of birds crammed up in small cages and kept in suffocating rooms, have been rescued from illegal traders at the Kabutar Market near Jama Masjid.

The rescued birds included adult and baby parakeets, both ring-necked and plum-headed parakeets; hundreds of muniyas; two hill myanas and a pigeon.

Delhi Police carried out a raid on Wednesday based on a complaint that the birds were crammed on top of each other into small cages and in small, dark, unventilated rooms where they were struggling for air and space.

Baby parakeets were found stuffed on top of each other in tiny cardboard boxes. Many dead parakeets were found trapped between the wire mesh of the cages and on the floor, and some bodies had even started decaying.

PETA India said its representatives had first alerted the police about the situation and then filed a formal complaint at the Jama Masjid police station.

"We have requested that an FIR be registered under various sections of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860. We have also filed another complaint with the Delhi Forest Department, calling on them to register a preliminary offence report under various sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972," PETA India said.

Hill mynas are protected under Schedule I of the WPA, and an offence involving such protected species is punishable with a minimum of three years in prison, which may be extended to up to seven years, and also with a fine of at least Rs 10,000.

Other rescued parakeets and muniyas are also protected species under Schedule IV of the WPA, and an offence involving them may lead to imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 25,000, or both.

The birds are currently in the custody of the Forest Department and the adult parakeets, muniyas, and hill mynas are expected to be released into their natural habitat after examination by a veterinarian and upon receiving the Court's permission.

As per the direction of the deputy conservator of forests (North), the responsibility of the care and management of the rescued birds, including the baby and juvenile birds, has been given to Wildlife SOS.

PETA India's rescue team nursed, fed, and offered water to all of the rescued birds while they were at the police station and later at the forest department's office.

PETA India senior advocacy officer, Harshil Maheshwari said: "PETA India applauds the Delhi police for sparing these birds a neglected life and for showing that illegal treatment of animals will not be tolerated."

