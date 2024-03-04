Three Arrested for Raising 'Pro-Pakistan' Slogans in Bengaluru Vidhana Soudha Premises

The Vidhana Soudha police arrested three individuals for allegedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans within the corridors of Vidhana Soudha during the victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain. According to reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Shekhar H.T., confirmed that the arrest was made based on the FSL report, circumstantial evidence, and statements from witnesses present at the event.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Alleged pro-Pakistan slogan at Vidhana Soudha | Three people arrested in the case of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the Vidhan Soudha were taken for medical examination by the Bengaluru Police.



Three people have been arrested based on the FSL report,… pic.twitter.com/k9e1IxbXGI — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

The arrested individuals were identified as Iltaz from Delhi, Munawar from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, and Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri district. They have been presented before the court for further investigations.

The incident gained attention through a viral video shortly after the Rajya Sabha election results were announced, suggesting that some Congress supporters had chanted pro-Pakistan slogans in the Vidhana Soudha corridors during the celebration of Syed Naseer Hussain's victory, according to media reports. Despite Congress leaders denying the allegations, asserting that the cheers were for Syed Naseer Hussain with chants of "Naseer saab zindabad," BJP MLAs staged protests both inside and outside the Vidhana Soudha, demanding the arrest of the accused.

Initially detained for questioning, the accused refuted claims of raising pro-Pakistan slogans. However, the police continued their investigation, awaiting the FSL report on the submitted video clip to establish the facts of the incident.