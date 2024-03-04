Three arrested in pro-Pakistan slogan raising case in K'taka

Bengaluru, March 4 In a big development, the Karnataka police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly premises by the supporters of Congress leader Naseer Hussain following his election to the Rajya Sabha recently.

The office of the central DCP has released a press note in this regard on Monday confirming the arrests.

According to sources, the accused have been identified as Iltaz from Delhi, Munnavar, a resident of R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru, and Mohammad Nashipudi, a resident of

The Vidhana Soudha police, which registered the case, have made the arrests.

The police said in the release that the arrests were made on the basis of the report prepared by the forensic science laboratory (FSL), circumstantial evidence, statements of the accused, and the evidence gathered by the police during the course of investigation.

