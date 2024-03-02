Three arrested in Tamil Nadu for smuggling ganja

Chennai, March 2 Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday arrested three persons for smuggling ganja.

The accused have been identified as Chandraprakash (25), K. Chandru (25), B.Aakash (20), all belonging to Uthangarai taluk of neighbouring Krishnagiri district.

They were arrested at the police check-post in Gajalanaickenpatti village, in Tirupattur on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, while they were travelling in a SUV. At least 20 kgs of ganja were seized from them.

Tirupattur Superintendent of Police (SP), Albert John, told IANS that based on a tip-off he directed a team to conduct vehicle inspections at the Gajalanaickenpatti check-post.

He said that the team stopped a Chennai-registered SUV and during the inspection, the three inside the vehicle gave contradictory answers.

The SP added that the police team inspected the vehicle and found bundles of ganja hidden in the SUV that has been modified with secret compartments, to smuggle the contraband.

Police said that an initial inquiry revealed that the trio was smuggling the drug consignment from the interior parts of Andhra Pradesh and were heading towards Bengaluru for delivery.

A case has been registered by Kandili Police and a probe is underway.

It may be noted that on Friday 160 kg of banned narcotic drugs were seized from Madurai. The consignment, according to the police, was worth crores in international market. The banned terror outfit, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), cadres and former leaders were trying to revive the outfit and there were intelligence tip-offs on these former operatives using narcotic smuggling as a means to fund the revival of the militant organisation in Sri Lanka.

