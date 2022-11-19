Three Bengaluru students booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Bengaluru, Nov 19 Three students of an engineering college in Bengaluru have been booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a cultural programme, police said on Saturday.

The students, including a girl, had shouted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in a cultural fest organised on the premises of the college on Thursday.

After the video of three students raising pro-Pakistan slogans went viral on social media, the college management had taken action against them and lodged a complaint with the police.

A case has been lodged under IPC Sections 153 (whoever malignantly, or wantonly, by doing anything which is illegal, gives provocation to any person which will cause the offence of rioting and 505 (1) B (offending act induces or likely to induce to any person to commit offence against the State or against public tranquility).

The police have started questioning the students in this regard and taken their mobiles into custody. The students have been asked to attend an inquiry on Saturday.

The police have stated that the students are claiming that they raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans for fun in the cultural fest. The two students raised the slogans and another had made its video.

The students were slammed and questioned by thir fellows and locals after the incident.

The students had apologised for their act and maintained that they did it only for fun.

