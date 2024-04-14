Three drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Srinagar, April 14 Three drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in J&K’s Sopore and Shopian areas.

Police said that they have arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore and Shopian and also recovered contraband substances from their possession.

“Police set up a checkpoint at Nageen Bagh Krankshivan Colony Sopore and apprehended two persons. During their search, 143 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Ghulam Hassan Dar of Mohalla Telyan Sopore and Ghulam Qadir Malik of Alamdar Colony Tahab, Pulwama,” Police said.

Police said that in another incident in the Shopian district, they intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot, but was apprehended tactfully.

“During searches, 1.7 Kg Charas like-substance was recovered from his possession,” police said.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

