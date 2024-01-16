Three girls assaulted in Lucknow, one accused held

Lucknow, Jan 16 Four miscreants allegedly sexually assaulted three girls on their way home in Vrindavan Yojna colony here, said officials on Tuesday.

The girls, all cousins, were returning to their homes via a mango grove after purchasing medicine on Monday evening, when the miscreants intercepted them and forced them to stop.

The miscreants then forced the girls to accept their proposals and allegedly tried to touch them inappropriately.

When the girls screamed for help, scores of villagers flocked to the scene.

Three of the miscreants fled while one was caught by the villagers who then informed the family members of the girls.

Later, the maternal uncle of one of the girls lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said that efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.

