Three held for stripping, thrashing minor boy in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad, Oct 3 Three persons have been arrested in connection with the stripping and trashing of a 12-year-old boy suspected of stealing money from a roadside tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, the Superintendent of Police for Firozabad City, said action was taken after the video of the incident went viral online.

"A viral video showed a child was stripped naked, tied to a pole and beaten. We went there, rescued the child and contacted the family. Child is being counselled."

The video widely shared online, shows the boy, naked and bound to the pillar, crying and struggling to get free as men stand around and observe.

The shocking incident took place on Monday.

The boy was rescued by police and taken for a medical check-up, after which he was returned to his home.

The boy has suffered injuries on his arm and back, in addition to the mental trauma of public humiliation.

"Three people have been arrested and further action is being taken..." Mishra said, adding that strict action will be taken against the accused and they will also be booked under the POCSO Act.

The boy's mother said she had rushed to the spot and tried to save her child.

"Somebody stole money from a tea stall. Everybody said my child did it. The people in the locality beat him up. I came to know about this when others told me my child was being beaten. When I reached, I asked what was the problem. They told me son had stolen," the mother said adding that the money was not found on her child.

