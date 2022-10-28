Three held in Bhopal for attack on Portuguese national

Bhopal, Oct 28 Days after a Portuguese tourist was attacked and robbed in broad daylight at a busy market in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in the case.

District Collector Avinash Lavania along with a couple of senior police officers met the Portuguese national Nuno Rodricks at a city hotel where he has been staying for the last one week.

As per the police, the Portuguese national, who is said to be manager at a KFC restaurants in his country, was targeted by a group of people at Bharat Talkies area in Bhopal on the afternoon of October 23 while he was heading back to the hotel. The miscreants had not only robbed the victim but had also pelted stone on him. The victim was then admitted to Hamidia hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment.

The police have arrested three miscreants who executed the crime after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened in the matter and asked the police to take prompt action.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd. Faizal, Sharvar Ali and Afzal Khan - all are residents of Bhopal.

"Accused have been arrested and they are being interrogated. CCTV footage helped in identifying the criminals," a police official told .

