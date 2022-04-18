Three injured after clash between two groups in Vadodra

A clash erupted between two groups in the Raopura area of Vadodara city on Sunday night following an accident between two vehicles, informed Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh.

Three people got injured and were admitted to the hospital, added the CP.

Police personnel are patrolling in the city, added the commissioner.

Meanwhile in Delhi, on April 16, an altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital during a religious procession. A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

