Three key conduits of Sunderbani narco-terror case held in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 : In a follow-up operation of the Sunderbani narcotics recovery case, multiple joint operations have been conducted by the Indian Army, JKP Poonch and JKP Sunderbani in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, and three main conduits/ operatives of the cross-border Narco-terror module have been apprehended, an official release said on Friday.

Officials said that the apprehended individuals have been identified as Shakar Din, son of Noor Din, resident of Degwar Terwan Village, Rashid, son of Badar Din, and Shafir, son of Mohd Hussain, both residents of Kalas village of Poonch district.

In the search operations, war-like stores including two grenades have also been recovered from the possession of these individuals.

"Extensive joint search operations are currently in progress. The apprehension of these three individuals is a major blow to the complex cross-border narco-terror nexus," the release said.

