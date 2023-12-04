Three killed as truck rams into tractor in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 4 Three persons, including a man and his daughter, were killed while four critically injured after a truck in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday.

Police said the truck was on its way from Ambala to Patna and the incident may have occurred due to the blanket of thick fog.

While the truck driver Bunty, 40, Nekpal Singh,39, and his daughter Nidhi 6, (all from Moradabad district) died, Nekpal's wife Rajkumari, 33, and three minor children are reported to be critically injured, police added.

Police also said that Bunty was going to Bihar with medicines while his neighbour Nekpal was returning to his village with his wife and four children.

