Three killed, four critically injured in car-truck collision in MP

Guna, Nov 20 Three young men died on the spot and four others suffered life-threatening injuries in a horrific head-on collision between their car and a speeding truck in the Bajranggarh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. near Duhai Mandir turn on Aron Road -- a notorious sharp blind curve long labelled an “accident black spot” by locals and authorities.

Speaking to IANS, Sub-Divisional Officer (police) Priyanka Mishra said seven close friends were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift from Aron towards Guna when their car, while negotiating the dangerous curve, rammed head-on into a heavily loaded truck coming from the opposite direction at high speed.

“The impact was so severe that the entire front portion of the car was completely crushed and mangled beyond recognition, trapping the occupants inside,” the officer stated.

The three youths, who died instantly, have been provisionally identified as Akash, Namo Narayan, and Manish.

Final confirmation of names, surnames, and ages will be released only after family members formally identify the bodies.

The four injured -- Suraj, Ajay Shakya, Yogesh, and another Akash -- are fighting for their lives in critical condition at Guna district hospital.

Following the collision, the truck veered off the road, overturned, and came to a halt. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have seized the truck, registered a case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence, and launched a manhunt.

Teams are scanning nearby CCTV footage to trace the absconding driver. Residents rushed to the spot after hearing the deafening crash and, with the help of cranes, assisted in pulling the victims from the twisted wreckage.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as distraught family members reached the site and broke down upon seeing their loved ones. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor