Three killed in road accident in UP

Moradabad, May 13 Three bank employees died after a speeding tanker collided with a car on the Moradabad-Aligarh National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The accident took place in the Domghar area of Moradabad.

The victims have been identified as Axis Bank manager Saurabh Srivastava, cashier Divyanshu and another individual named Amit.

The car of the three Axis Bank employees collided head-on with a speeding tanker. Saurabh Srivastava and Divyanshu died on the spot while Amit, who was severely injured in the accident, died at a hospital during treatment.

The collision between the vehicles took place when a monkey suddenly appeared on the road and both the drivers tried to save it.

As soon as the accident took place, passersby rushed to the scene and called the police. The police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.

