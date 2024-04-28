Three murdered in separate incidents in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, April 28 Three people were killed in separate incidents in Kerala on Sunday.

Sreekanth (47) was found murdered in his autorickshaw.

Elathur police told media persons that Sreekanth, according to neighbours, was seen drinking with the accused Nithin and another person on Saturday night.

Sreekanth was found murdered in his auto early Sunday. Nithin has been taken into custody

A car belonging to Sreekanth was gutted a few days before.

In another incident, a person Libin Jose (26) was stabbed to death at Pala in Kottayam district.

Libin, hailing from Ernakulam, reached Pala along with his friends to attend a family function and during a drunken brawl, he was stabbed with scissors.

Accused Abhilash was also severely injured during the brawl and was admitted to a hospital in Pala in serious condition.

In the third incident, a person Manish was stabbed to death at Ernakulam. Another person Ajith was seriously injured during the attack.

