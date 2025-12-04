Three notorious burglars arrested from Delhi's Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Dec 4 Three notorious burglars, responsible for a series of break-ins across the Vasant Kunj area in the national capital, have been arrested, solving six cases reported in the past two months, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sunil alias Rabban, Sunil alias Sonu, and Md. Salim.

All three were traced after a targeted operation by the staff of Vasant Kunj South police station, following repeated incidents of burglary and attempted burglary.

The police said the arrests were made after multiple complaints emerged in October and November, indicating the involvement of an organised group.

In the first case, reported on the intervening night of October 17 and 18, cash amounting to Rs 10,000 and an imported torch were stolen from a flat.

Another burglary was reported at a local temple between October 26 and 27, where nearly Rs 80,000 in cash, a 10-gram silver coin, a silver plate and other valuables were taken away.

Two more attempted burglaries on November 11 and 19 strengthened the suspicion that the same group was targeting the area repeatedly.

A special team led by Inspector Arvind Pratap Singh, SHO of Vasant Kunj South, and supervised by ACP Ved Prakash, was formed to track down the offenders.

"The team conducted a detailed analysis of more than 150 CCTV cameras from adjoining roads and nearby societies," the Delhi Police said in its press note.

"Over 60 suspects with previous involvement in burglary/theft were interrogated, and dossiers of active criminals were examined," it added.

Based on sustained surveillance and local intelligence inputs, the first arrest, of Sunil alias Sonu, was made, leading to the detention of the other two accused shortly afterwards.

Police said the accused selected targets after conducting reconnaissance near forest patches for quick escape routes.

They used a car belonging to Sunil alias Rabban and often involved an associate with no prior criminal record to evade identification.

The recoveries include Rs 15,050 in cash, silver plates, a silver panchjot, clothes, shoes, iron cutters, an iron rod and the WagonR car used in the crimes.

Both Sunil alias Rabban and Sunil alias Sonu have a history of more than 15 cases each, involving murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and theft.

Further investigation is underway.

