Three of family charred to death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna May 31 Three persons of a family, including two women, were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in their home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Due to intense hot and humid conditions in Muzaffarpur, the victims were sleeping in the house when fire broke out. As per sources, the fire broke out during cooking of food by one of the women of the house and spread to soon engulf around 6 adjoining houses.

The deceased are identified as Tuntun Rai, Rajdev Rai and Munni Devi.

