Three persons intrude into women's hostel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 27 Three persons intruded into a women's hostel in Secunderabad here on Saturday.

The incident triggered protests by students at P. G. Ladies Hostel, who demanded stringent action against those involved.

Three persons, said to be residents of the adjoining colony, intruded into the hostel by scaling the wall. The students raised an alarm after they spotted intruders in the bathroom.

The students caught hold of one of the intruders while two others managed to escape. They thrashed the man and handed him over to Begumpet police.

The students of the Osmania University Post Graduate College sat in protest demanding proper security measures. They raised slogans demanding stringent punishment for those involved.

Tension prevailed for some time as students sat on the road, demanding immediate action by the police.

The students called off their protest after police assured that all measures will be taken for their protection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Rohini Priyadarshini said the intruders misbehaved with the women students. She said special patrolling will be undertaken for the hostel students.

The police official said she would speak to the principal about the measures to be taken for protection of hostel inmates.

The DCP said details of the incident will be revealed after a thorough investigation.

