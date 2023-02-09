Three siblings among four burnt alive in Himachal

Shimla, Feb 9 Three siblings among four minors were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in two huts in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, officials said on Thursday.

The huts of Bhadeshwar Das and Ramesh Das, who hail from Bihar, caught fire on Wednesday night.

Ramesh Das's three children Neetu (14), Golu Kumar (7), Shivam Kumar (6) and his relative Kalidas' son Sonu Kumar (17) were killed in the fire.

Further details were awaited

