Three teenage boys killed after after being run over by train in UP's Farrukhabad

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 : Three teenagers were killed after being being run over by a train in Uttar Pradhesh's Farrukhabad, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were residents of Shahalampur village under Bhogaon in Mainpuri district and had come to attend a wedding function in Mohdabad area on Saturday, according to the police.

The mishap took place near Nibkarori station and the deceased were identified as Ritik, Hariom and Vineet. Their bodies were discovered by some village women lying on the Farrukhabad-Delhi rail tracks.

After being informed by a police team reached the spot but family members of the deceased did not allowed police to take the bodies for a post-mortem, according to Mohammadabad Deputy Superintendant of Police (DySP) Arun Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor