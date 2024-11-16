Three-tier probe on in Jhansi hospital blaze, says UP Dy CM Maurya

New Delhi, Nov 16 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at Jhansi hospital, which resulted in the loss of ten infants' lives and left 16 critical. He stated that a three-tier investigation was underway in the tragedy.

Calling it a "heartbreaking incident," Deputy CM Maurya assured that the Uttar Pradesh government was taking serious steps. "Instructions have been given to test and review safety measures in all medical institutions across the state," he said.

He further informed that Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak visited the site and inspected the situation and added that a three-tier investigation was underway in the cause of the blaze.

"Once the facts are established, strict action will be taken against those responsible," he stated.

Reacting to Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav’s comments on the incident, Deputy CM Maurya criticised him for politicising the tragedy.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s behaviour is childish. Such an unfortunate incident happened and left us devastated and he is busy making it political. A short circuit appears to be the reason, which is an accident. No government or hospital desires such a loss," he said.

Maurya accused the former CM of failing during his tenure, claiming, “Akhilesh Yadav himself lives in a glass house, between 2012 and 2017, he ruined the healthcare sector and will be remembered as an ineffective Chief Minister.”

He urged the Opposition to refrain from politicising the tragedy and assured the public that the government would take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak inspected the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi where at least 10 babies were killed and 16 are battling for their lives after a massive fire broke out at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Friday night.

During the inspection, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health in Uttar Pradesh, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and other officials were present

The fire, possibly due to a short circuit, broke out in the NICU of the medical college in Jhansi. According to hospital officials, there were 54 infants admitted to the NICU ward, and as many as 45 infants were rescued.

As per the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Principal Health Secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma reached Jhansi.

CM Adityanath has also instructed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the tragic fire incident within 12 hours.

