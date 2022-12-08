Three UP students make shoes to tackle eve teasers

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 8 They are not Cinderella's shoes but shoes that are valuable for women.

Three final-year students of Electronics and Computer Engineering at the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) have designed shoes for women that have an electronic device connected to them.

This device sends an alert to the nearest police station and the relatives of the woman wearing them whenever it senses any threat of abduction.

Women can also give an electric shock to miscreant(s) through them if they feel threatened.

The shoe designed by Aditya Singh, Shubham Lal, and Sandeep Kumar Yadav was displayed during the Inception Day programme of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Speaking on the innovation, Aditya Singh said, "The electronic device fitted into the bottom of the shoe has a 3.7 voltage battery and a generator system with direct current. At the press of a button, a sharp pin comes out from the bottom of the shoe. This pin, when in contact with an offender, triggers an electric shock."

He further explained, "The shoe also comes with a GPS which is connected to the mobile phone of the person wearing it through Bluetooth. In uneasy situations, our feet release sweat. This activates the automatic sensor panel to send an alert to the police and the woman's relatives."

The shoe has been designed under the guidance of Diptee Ojha, Head of Department of the Electronics and Computer Engineering department, and Vineet Rai, one of the teachers of the three young innovators.

