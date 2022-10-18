Three-year old files complaint against mother for scolding him

A three-year old boy went to a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district along with his father to complain against his mother who scolded him for being adamant.

A video showing the child complaining against his mother to police sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak on Sunday surfaced on social media.

After the clip went viral, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video call to the boy on Tuesday asked him what he wanted and promised to send chocolates and a bicycle to him on the upcoming Diwali festival.

According to media reports, the child was brought to the police station by his father after he repeatedly insisted on filing a complaint against his mother. This happened after the child’s mother scolded him for a normal household routine.

The boy along with his father went to Dedtalai police post in Burhanpur on Sunday where its in-charge Priyanka Nayak was amused to see the child approaching them. Nayak said she took out a paper and a pen to note down the child’s complaint. In the viral video, the boy was heard claiming that his mother “stole” his candies, which Nayak wrote on the paper. When the police officer asked the boy to sign on the complaint, he drew some lines on the paper, Nayak said.