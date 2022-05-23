Thunderstorm, rains bring down temperature in Delhi by 11 notches

New Delhi, May 23 Thunderstorm followed by heavy rains in Delhi on Monday brought down the surface temperature by 11 notches, a much needed respite from the scorching heat in the national capital.

At 8 a.m., the NowCast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the duststorm/thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-80 kmph will continue over Delhi-NCR and the adjoining region for two more hours.

According to IMD, the early morning thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rains reported over Delhi is the first storm of moderate intensity this season.

"Summer season is considered since March 1. Today, wind gusts maximum reported were upto 70 kmph as per IGI Airport at 7 a.m. The normal occurrence days for thunderstorm at Delhi are around 12 to 14 days from March to May, while this season has been only 4 to 5 so far and these were dry thunder mostly," said R. Jenamani, a senior IMD meteorologist.

"One of the tremendous impact of (Monday's) thunderstorm is drastic fall of surface temperature. From 5.40 a.m. till 7 a.m., it fell by 11 notches, from 29 to 18 degrees Celsius," Jenamani added.

"Rains have washed all the dust off trees. It is just terrific rain with overcast sky and it feels like monsoon," said Mukti Sagar, a resident of Ghaziabad.

The IMD had earlier predicted a wet spell for North-West India from May 22-24 with peak intensity on May 23.

The IMD NowCast also said there would be dust storm/thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-80 kmph over and adjoining areas of entire NCR Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) Bhiwari (Rajasthan).

