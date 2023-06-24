Thunderstorms, rain likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain are expected to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the RWFC informed "24/06/2023: 08:10 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

Parts of India have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

With the onset of the monsoon in Tamil Nadu, the capital, Chennai, received heavy rain along with thunderstorms, on Thursday.

In addition to this, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirupathur district, Vanniyambadi, Jolaret, Ambur, and Alangayam, received moderate rainfall on Tuesday, causing water-logging in various areas.

Various parts of South India have been getting continuous rainfall with the arrival of the monsoon.

Isolated areas in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu experienced rainfall on Tuesday. The Southwest Monsoon has also reached several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, incessant rain has affected thousands of people in Assam's Bajali, Nalbari, and Barpeta districts who have taken shelter in relief camps after the flood waters of several tributaries of the Brahmaputra River submerged their homes.

