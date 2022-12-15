Tibetan refugees protest against Chinese aggression in Tawangng

Tibetan refugees living in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh, staged protests against China for its incursion into Indian Territory in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and urged India to relook into its One China Policy.

The Tibetans condemned the actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) as they raised slogans demanding Tibet's independence from China.

"We have gathered here to show our support for the Indian Army as well as the Indian people in general. Being Tibetan refugees we have been demanding Tibet's independence from China," said Rinzin Chidon, the Director of Students for a free Tibet.

She said that India never had a border issue with Tibet when it was an independent country. "However, since Tibet was illegally occupied by China in 1959, we have seen ongoing border incursions and the tactics of intimidation by the Chinese Communist regime," she alleged.

"These tactics are being used by China in order to divert attention from the ongoing crisis in the country where the Chinese people are demanding democracy and liberation from the Communist regime," she added.

Claiming that it is high time for the Indian Government to relook at its One-China policy, Tashi Wangchuk, the President of the National Democratic Party of Tibet, said, "One-China Policy strictly affects India's goal of having a secure border. The Indian government considers Tibet as a part of China due to which China is getting the upper hand and claiming that Arunachal and Ladakh are parts of Tibet."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector and unilaterally tried to change the status quo but they were sent back due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh in Parliament.

The Defence Minister assured parliament that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

( With inputs from ANI )

